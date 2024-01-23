Is 'NCIS: Sydney' Getting a Season 2? JD Dempsey Actor Todd Lasance Talks Possibility

The season finale of the new CBS series NCIS: Sydney is airing TONIGHT and we don’t yet know if a second season will happen, but star Todd Lasance is opening up about the possibility.

The first season of the latest NCIS installment was only given an eight-episode order and if it returns for season two, it hopefully will get an extended episode order.

So, what did Todd say?

“Obviously, I want [the finale’s big reveal] to come to fruition and we work all that stuff out, but I also want to get into action sequences again. I want to get into some shootouts, car chases, some big-scale action things, because that’s what NCIS is known for,” Todd, who plays Detective JD Dempsey, told TVLine.

He continued, “I also want to explore the family dynamic side of things. This is a dream series for me because I get to play with the comedy, with that cheeky ‘ribbing each other’ element, and also be the straight cop/leader, and then I get to go with the emotional element of the relationship with the son and my ex-wife and the breakdown of that relationship. The sky’s the limit for us.”

The NCIS spinoff series centers on a new team of NCIS Agents teaming up with the Australian Federal Police (AFP), who are grafted into a multi-national taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet.

