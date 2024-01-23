'Love Is Blind' Season 6 - Watch the Trailer!

Love Is Blind is back!

The sixth season of the hit Netflix dating series will launch on Valentine’s Day (February 14).

New episodes will roll out each Wednesday across 12 episodes, as these singles embark on their journey of romance and self-discovery.

Keep reading to find out more…

Week 1 (Feb 14) will see Episodes 1-6, followed by Week 2 (Feb 21) with Episodes 7-9, Week 3 (Feb 28) with Episodes 10-11, and Week 4 (March 6) with Episode 12, the finale.

Here’s a summary, via Netflix: “The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world.”

Watch the trailer and meet the 30 singles looking for love!