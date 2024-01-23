Trader Joe's Reveals Their Most Popular Products, Including Their #1 Biggest Item Overall!
Trader Joe’s has a lot of devoted shoppers, and the fan fave supermarket chain just revealed the list of their most popular products, via their annual Customer Choice Awards!
Trader Joe’s has been running the Customer Choice Awards for 15 years, and we have the list of the customer faves for you to see.
Keep reading to find out more…
BEST OVERALL PRODUCTS
First place: Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
Runners-Up
2. Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings
3. Kimbap
4. Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings
5. Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese
BEST SNACK
First place: Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips
Runners-Up
2. Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers
3. World’s Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs
4. Crunchy Curls
5. Patio Potato Chips (limited)
BEST SWEET TREAT
First Place: Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches
Runners-Up
2. Mint Chip Ice Cream
3. Hold the Cone! Chocolate Chip
4. Hold the Cone! Chocolate
5. Almond Kringle (seasonal)
BEST BREAKFAST
First place: Hashbrowns
Runners-Up
2. Chocolate Croissants
3. Almond Croissants
4. Double Chocolate Croissants (limited)
5. Chicken Sausage Breakfast Patties
BEST LUNCH/DINNER
First Place: Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice
Runners-Up
2. Chicken Tikka Masala
3. Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings
4. Vegetable Fried Rice
5. Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings
BEST APPETIZER
First Place: Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Runners-Up
2. Mac and Cheese Bites
3. Parmesan Pastry Pups
4. Greek Spanakopita
5. Vegetable Bird’s Nests with Soy Dipping Sauce
BEST PRODUCE
First Place: Bananas
Runners-Up
2. Teeny Tiny Avocados
3. Honeycrisp Apples
4. Persian Cucumbers
5. Lemony Arugula Basil Complete Salad Kit
BEST CHEESE
First Place: Goat Cheese
Runners-Up
2. Syrah Soaked Toscano Cheese Spread & Dip (limited)
3. Burrata
4. Toscano Cheese with Black Pepper
5. English Farmhouse Cheddar with Caramelized Onions
BEST BEVERAGE
First Place: Apple Cider
Runners-Up
2. French Market Sparkling Lemonade
3. Triple Ginger Brew (seasonal)
4. 100% Tangerine Juice
5. Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Flavored Oat Creamer