Trader Joe's Reveals Their Most Popular Products, Including Their #1 Biggest Item Overall!

Trader Joe’s has a lot of devoted shoppers, and the fan fave supermarket chain just revealed the list of their most popular products, via their annual Customer Choice Awards!

Trader Joe’s has been running the Customer Choice Awards for 15 years, and we have the list of the customer faves for you to see.

Keep reading to find out more…

BEST OVERALL PRODUCTS

First place: Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

Runners-Up

2. Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings

3. Kimbap

4. Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings

5. Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese

BEST SNACK

First place: Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

Runners-Up

2. Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers

3. World’s Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs

4. Crunchy Curls

5. Patio Potato Chips (limited)

BEST SWEET TREAT

First Place: Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

Runners-Up

2. Mint Chip Ice Cream

3. Hold the Cone! Chocolate Chip

4. Hold the Cone! Chocolate

5. Almond Kringle (seasonal)

BEST BREAKFAST

First place: Hashbrowns

Runners-Up

2. Chocolate Croissants

3. Almond Croissants

4. Double Chocolate Croissants (limited)

5. Chicken Sausage Breakfast Patties

BEST LUNCH/DINNER

First Place: Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice

Runners-Up

2. Chicken Tikka Masala

3. Steamed Pork & Ginger Soup Dumplings

4. Vegetable Fried Rice

5. Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings

BEST APPETIZER



First Place: Creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Runners-Up

2. Mac and Cheese Bites

3. Parmesan Pastry Pups

4. Greek Spanakopita

5. Vegetable Bird’s Nests with Soy Dipping Sauce

BEST PRODUCE

First Place: Bananas

Runners-Up

2. Teeny Tiny Avocados

3. Honeycrisp Apples

4. Persian Cucumbers

5. Lemony Arugula Basil Complete Salad Kit

BEST CHEESE

First Place: Goat Cheese

Runners-Up

2. Syrah Soaked Toscano Cheese Spread & Dip (limited)

3. Burrata

4. Toscano Cheese with Black Pepper

5. English Farmhouse Cheddar with Caramelized Onions

BEST BEVERAGE

First Place: Apple Cider

Runners-Up

2. French Market Sparkling Lemonade

3. Triple Ginger Brew (seasonal)

4. 100% Tangerine Juice

5. Non-Dairy Brown Sugar Flavored Oat Creamer