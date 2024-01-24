Chris Evans Reveals His Next Role After Extended Break From Acting & Hinting at Eventual Retirement

Chris Evans took a year-long break from acting after a jam-packed 2022, and now he’s back to work!

The 42-year-old actor explained that he had no intention of working in 2023 after filming three movies back-to-back the year prior.

During an interview with GQ, he even imagined a time when he would step back from the industry and revealed how seriously he considers every role he’s offered now.

Clearly, he’s found the next big thing! On Wednesday (January 24), it was revealed that he’d joined a new comedy alongside a fellow Marvel star!

Read more about Chris Evans next role…

Deadline confirmed that Chris had joined the cast of Honey Don’t! The movie will be directed by Ethan Coen and finds him joining forces with Agatha: Darkhold Diaries actress Aubrey Plaza.

It also stars Margaret Qualley. Not much is known about the project yet, but the outlet reported that it is expected to be a road-trip comedy.

Chris took to social media to react to the news, sharing Deadline’s report on his Instagram story. “Can’t wait,” he added.

This must be a tempting role for the actor, who told GQ that he even asks when the movie would be filming before accepting a role. “Am I gonna miss autumn? You know, I don’t want to miss autumn. I only have so many of them,” he pointed out.

During the conversation, Chris said that he didn’t “want to occupy too much space in an industry that I’ve already poured 20 years into.”

He continued, saying, “Sometimes I wonder if I’m lacking some sort of — like, I think I’m a very driven person. I have a lot of energy. I wake up early, I get a lot done in a day, but it’s not always focused on acting. Sometimes reading a script is the last thing I want to do.”

In the same interview, Chris revealed why he did not consider himself to be a movie star. He also teased the sort of role he still wants to tackle.