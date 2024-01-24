Dakota Johnson Reacts to Headlines About Needing 14 Hours of Sleep

Dakota Johnson is clarifying just exactly how much sleeps she needs.

The 34-year-old Madame Web actress recently made headlines when she seemingly said that she needed to get 14 hours of sleep every night.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night (Jan. 22), Dakota reacted to all of the talk about her sleep schedule.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I didn’t even say that,” Dakota explained. “I said that I could easily sleep 14 hours. I don’t demand it.”

“I’m not a monster. I have a job!” Dakota added with a laugh.

After clarifying that she doesn’t *need* 14 hours of sleep, Dakota then took the opportunity to respond to the criticism.

“Why is sleep bad?” Dakota asked. “Leave me alone! I’m just asleep. I’m literally doing nothing. I’m just sleeping!”

This weekend, Dakota is set to host Saturday Night Live for the second time! Find out who the musical guest will be.