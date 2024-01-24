Elle King Postpones Planned Concert Shortly After Performing While 'Hammered'

Elle King has postponed a planned performance that was set to take place on Friday (January 26) after delivering a controversial concert earlier this month.

The 34-year-old “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer was scheduled to take the stage for a show at Billy Bob’s Texas. On Wednesday (January 24), the venue took to social media to announce that it had been pushed back by several months.

Read more about Elle King’s delayed show…

“The Elle King event, originally for Fri. 1/26/24 has been rescheduled to Sat. 9/21/24 @ 10 PM,” they wrote on Instagram. “Original event tickets will be accepted for the new date. Refunds are available at the point of purchase. Thank you for your understanding!”

A reason for the delay has not been revealed. Elle and her team have also not commented.

The decision comes less than a week after Elle announced to fans that she was “f-cking hammered” while performing at the Grand Ole Opry. During the show, a tribute to Dolly Parton, she forgot the words to a song and was allegedly slurring her speech. The Grand Ole Opry seemingly cut her show short by pulling the curtain on her.

We hope that all is well and will update you if we learn more.

A few months ago, Elle responded the speculation that she was taking a drug for weight loss.