Every Claim Made By Armie Hammer's Ex Fling Brittany Schmitt in New Podcast Interview, Including His Thoughts on Cannibalism

A new wave of allegations against Armie Hammer have surfaced after his ex Brittany Schmitt opened up about him on her podcast.

The 37-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor has previously been accused of cannibalism and rape, claims he addressed in a 2023 interview.

On her This Is The Worst podcast, Brittany opened up about their relationship, which took place in the late summer of 2023. She said that she “got mentally f-cked by him.”

Brittany made a multitude of claims about their time together, revealing everything from the lies she caught him in to details about their intimate encounters. She even revealed his alleged thoughts on cannibalism.

“I really believed him, and I’m really embarrassed,” she said, explaining that she thought the actor was worse now than before.

