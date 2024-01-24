Hillary Clinton Says Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig Are 'Kenough' After Oscars 2024 Snubs in Acting & Directing Categories

Hillary Clinton has a message for Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie: “you are Kenough.”

The 76-year-old former presidential hopeful shared a message amid discourse about the Barbie director and lead star being snubbed from the Best Director and Best Actress categories at the 2024 Oscars, despite their nominations in categories including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay amid eight nominations for the movie in total.

“Greta & Margot, while it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you,” she wrote, adding: “You’re both so much more than Kenough. #HillaryBarbie.”

America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling‘s Barbie performances have also been nominated at the ceremony, as well as Ryan‘s song and Billie Eilish‘s song from the soundtrack.

Despite Hilary saying that the stars didn’t “take home the gold,” the Oscars ceremony has not yet happened: it is being held on March 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET. Several movies were not nominated at all. Find out which other performances got snubbed!

