Jack Antonoff Reacts to Kanye West Releasing Music Same Day as Bleachers, Calls Rapper 'Cry Baby'

Jack Antonoff is expressing exactly how he feels about sharing a release date with Kanye West.

The 39-year-old producer’s band Bleachers is set to release a self-titled album on March 8 – the same day the 46-year-old rapper plans to put out the second installment of his project, Vultures.

Jack has never been shy about his feelings toward Kanye, and he doesn’t seem too concerned about competing with the musician now.

In his Wednesday (January 24) tweet about the situation, Jack wrote, “kanye on bleachers release date is hilarious little cry baby b-tch.”

The Bleachers singer is, of course, close friends with Taylor Swift, who has been feuding with Kanye on and off since 2009.

He’s also Jewish and responded to the rapper’s October 2022 antisemitic comments. “Kanye a little b-tch,” Jack tweeted at the time.

He recently released a Bleachers music video that stars his wife, Margaret Qualley.