Kylie Kelce Responds to Jason Kelce 'Not Asking Permission' to Jump Out of Suite at Travis Kelce's Game

Kylie Kelce is reacting to Jason Kelce‘s comments about his behavior at the Kansas City Chiefs v. Buffalo Bills game on Sunday (January 21).

In case you missed it, the 36-year-old Philadelphia Eagles center removed his shirt and jumped into the crowd after his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, scored a touchdown.

Jason and his brother laughed about the moment during an episode of their New Heights podcast, and Jason explained that he didn’t get his wife’s permission to do that.

In an Instagram comment, Kylie playfully responded.

“I don’t think [Kylie] was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason said on the podcast. “The moment we got into the suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of the suite.’ And she said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.”

Kylie quoted her husband back to him in her reply.

“‘I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.’ – the exact quote I will say when I’m grabbing the keys to go get a cat,” she wrote.

Kylie and Jason met Travis‘ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, at the game, so Kylie wanted her husband to be on his “best behavior.” Fortunately, according to Travis, “Tay said she absolutely loved you.”

