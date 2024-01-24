Top Stories
Wed, 24 January 2024 at 12:22 pm

Netflix Is Removing 31 TV Shows & Movies in February 2024

Netflix Is Removing 31 TV Shows & Movies in February 2024

The list of movies and television shows that Netflix is removing from the streaming service throughout the month of February 2024 have been revealed.

If you don’t know, each and every month, Netflix has to remove certain titles from the streaming service, likely due to the expiration of various deals with studios.

Head inside to find out what is being removed from Netflix beginning in February..

See the full list of titles that are leaving Netflix in February…

Leaving February 7
MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

Leaving February 9
Prisoners

Leaving February 10
Father Stu
Goosebumps

Leaving February 14
Chicken Run
Prometheus
Real Steel

Leaving February 19
Operation Finale

Leaving February 23
Married at First Sight: Season 12
The Real World: Season 12

Leaving February 26
19-2: Seasons 1-3
Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2
Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Leaving February 27
American Pickers: Season 15

Leaving February 28
Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3
Morbius
Snowpiercer
The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Leaving February 29
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Don’t Worry Darling
Dredd
Dune
Good Boys
Legends of the Fall
Lone Survivor
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
R.I.P.D.
She’s All That
She’s the Man
Stand by Me

Be sure to see the full list of movies and TV shows that are arriving on Netflix next month, too!
Photos: Netflix
