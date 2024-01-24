Netflix Is Removing 31 TV Shows & Movies in February 2024

The list of movies and television shows that Netflix is removing from the streaming service throughout the month of February 2024 have been revealed.

If you don’t know, each and every month, Netflix has to remove certain titles from the streaming service, likely due to the expiration of various deals with studios.

Head inside to find out what is being removed from Netflix beginning in February..

See the full list of titles that are leaving Netflix in February…

Leaving February 7

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

Leaving February 9

Prisoners

Leaving February 10

Father Stu

Goosebumps

Leaving February 14

Chicken Run

Prometheus

Real Steel

Leaving February 19

Operation Finale

Leaving February 23

Married at First Sight: Season 12

The Real World: Season 12

Leaving February 26

19-2: Seasons 1-3

Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Leaving February 27

American Pickers: Season 15

Leaving February 28

Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3

Morbius

Snowpiercer

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Leaving February 29

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Don’t Worry Darling

Dredd

Dune

Good Boys

Legends of the Fall

Lone Survivor

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

R.I.P.D.

She’s All That

She’s the Man

Stand by Me

