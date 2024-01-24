Patrick Mahomes Address Conception Travis Kelce has Changed Since Dating Taylor Swift & Appearing on 'SNL'

Patrick Mahomes addressed how Travis Kelce has responded to being thrust in the national spotlight like never before.

The 34-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs discovered a higher level of fame in early 2023 when his team won the Super Bowl. He even hosted Saturday Night Live!

However, he became a household name across the globe when he started dating Taylor Swift.

There’s been some belief that Travis is a different person since his fame exploded. Patrick addressed those rumors head on during a recent conversation with the media.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It’s been cool to watch for me because, obviously he has all that attention, but he’s just been himself the whole time. He’s still Travis Kelce,” he said, via TMZ. “He still will walk through the stadium and treat every single person like they’re his best friend. And he’s going to be like that in the locker room every single day.”

He added that it’s “been cool to watch for me because, obviously he has all that attention, but he’s just been himself the whole time.”

Regarding SNL, Patrick said that had been a longtime “dream of his,” and that Travis did great when he took over the show.

There have even been rumors that Travis will become an actor when he retires from the NFL. See what his mom had to say.

Patrick has previously revealed where Taylor fits in with the Chiefs family.

Did you see this totally adorable moment Taylor and Travis recently shared?