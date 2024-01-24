'Ransom Canyon' Full Cast Revealed - Meet the Cast of Netflix's Upcoming Texas-Set Drama Series

Netflix is preparing a brand new drama series, Ransom Canyon!

The Texas-set show is said to be described as Virgin River meets Yellowstone, and is a romance-fueled family drama and contemporary western saga that charts the intersecting lives of three ranching families, all set against the rugged expanse of Texas Hill Country.

April Blair, who was a writer and producer on All American and You, will serve as creator, writer and executive producer of the upcoming new drama series.

Following previous casting announcements, Netflix has revealed the full cast of series regulars and recurring characters who will be on the show.

Keep reading to meet the full cast of Netflix’s upcoming new series Ransom Canyon…