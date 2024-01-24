Top Stories
Wed, 24 January 2024 at 2:49 pm

'Sex & The City' Is Coming to Netflix in April 2024!

Sex and the City fans, you’re in luck!

All six seasons of the iconic, Emmy Award-winning HBO series will start streaming on Netflix, the networks confirmed on Wednesday (January 24).

The show will reportedly be added to the platform in April as a co-exclusive with Max, so the show will still be available on HBO’s streaming service as well, via THR.

The licensing deal is part of a content agreement that HBO parent company Warner Bros. Discovery made with Netflix last July.

However, the streamer is not getting the Sex and the City movies or its current sequel series, And Just Like That – for now, anyway.

Photos: Getty
