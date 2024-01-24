Super Bowl 2024 Sunday CBS TV Schedule - Find Out What Shows Are Airing Right After the Big Game!

CBS is revealing its post-game programming!

The network is extending its Super Bowl Sunday into late night, revealing that its late night franchises The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and After Midnight, hosted by Taylor Tomlinson, will air after the late local news on Sunday, February 11, both on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ on certain plans, via Variety.

Keep reading to find out more…

As previously announced, the new Justin Hartley-led drama Tracker will premiere immediately after the big game at approximately 10 p.m. ET.

After local news, The Late Show is set to air at 11:35 p.m. ET/8:35 p.m. PT — time approximate after the game.

CBS said the guests will be announced at a later date.

After Midnight, which just premiered last week on CBS based on the Comedy Central series @midnight, will air at approximately 12:37 a.m. ET/9:37 p.m. PT.

Guests will also be announced at a later date.

Get all the details about this year’s Super Bowl halftime performer!