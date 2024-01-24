'The Amazing Race' Season 36 - Cast, Spoilers, Premiere Date, Everything We Know So Far About 2024 Season!

The Amazing Race is officially back in 2024!

Season 36 of the hit CBS series returns on March 13 at 9:30 p.m. ET on the network.

The cast for season 36 has not been revealed yet, but teams are expected to travel to Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Barbados, and the Dominican Republic before finishing in Philadelphia.

Keep reading to find out more…

Filming for this season reportedly began on October 25, 2022, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. This season would be the first to feature Barbados and the Dominican Republic. Filming concluded in Philadelphia in mid-November, according to a report.

Season 36 will air a special 90-minute premiere after Survivor Season 46, with the remaining episodes in the season going back to the usual hour-long structure.

Phil Keoghan is expected to return as host, but the teams remain secret. With only a few months to go, we should be meeting them very soon!

Brothers Greg and John Franklin emerging as the winners of Season 35. Find out which other shows are premiering on CBS in 2024!