Tina Knowles Clarifies Feelings Toward Janet Jackson After Liking Shady Instagram Post About Her - Video

Tina Knowles is setting the record straight after liking a shady Instagram post comparing Janet Jackson‘s concert ticket prices to Beyonce‘s.

The post in question showed that tickets to Janet‘s concert were all over $2,000 and argued that Beyonce‘s show is more high quality and deserving of the high prices.

In a Tuesday (January 23) Instagram video, Tina responded to the confusion about her liking the post.

Beyonce‘s mother meant no hard feelings toward the “That’s The Way Love Goes” singer.

“I know better than anyone what a great production costs,” she said. “And that it’s expensive. And I would never criticize another artist, let alone Janet Jackson, who is the queen of production.”

Apparently, Tina hit the “like” button by accident because she wasn’t paying close attention. “I will never do that again,” she vowed.

She emphasized in her caption, “Janet Jackson is an icon and I would never question another artist. I took Destiny’s Child to see Janet when they were 15 years old. They always looked up to her and she opened doors for Beyonce.”

Tina recently hit back at skin lightening and bleaching accusations against Beyonce.

