Tom Ellis Joins 'Tell Me Lies' for Season 2 & He Has a Special Connection to the Hulu Show!

Lucifer‘s Tom Ellis has joined the cast of Tell Me Lies for season 2, and he has a special connection to the Hulu series that you might not have known about!

His wife, Meaghan Oppenheimer, is the executive producer and showrunner!

Head inside to find out about the role he’s playing…

Deadline reports that Tom will play a professor at Lucy and Stephen’s college named Oliver, “whose tough love attitude makes him an intimidating presence that isn’t appreciated by all students.”

They add that his character “is married to Lucy’s professor Marianne (Gabriella Pession), but as one of the main characters begins seeking his approval, his influence will have chaotic repercussions.”

The series follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.

Fans have been waiting over a year for new episodes after the series was renewed in November of 2022. Stay tuned!