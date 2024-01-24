Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift's Reaction to Jason Kelce's Shirtless Celebration at Chiefs-Bills Game

Jason Kelce is addressing his shirtless celebration!

The 36-year-old football player recapped his amusing moment in the family’s suite alongside Travis Kelce‘s girlfriend Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game.

Jason was there to cheer on his brother as they defeated the Bills 27-24, pushing them even closer to the Super Bowl.

On their New Heights podcast, Travis revealed the reactions from inside the suite.

“Tay said she absolutely loved you,” Travis told his older brother, using his nickname for Taylor.

“I don’t think [Kylie] was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason said of his wife, confessing that he gave her “a heads-up” about his plans.

“The moment we got into the suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of the suite.’ And she said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.”

“I was like, ‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at a bar,’” he joked. “This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression, this is my best chance. Set that bar nice and low.”

Travis laughed, adding, “[Your] best first impression is the worst impression ever.”

