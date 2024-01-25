'Celebrity Jeopardy' Finale Winner Accidentally Spoiled by ABC Mid-Episode

Celebrity Jeopardy‘s winner was spoiled a little early!

Lisa Ann Walter won the Celebrity Jeopardy championship on Tuesday night (January 23), taking home $1 million for the Entertainment Community Fund.

But some fans of the show angrily noted that ABC accidentally spoiled her win ahead of time, by revealing her as the guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live later that night.

In the middle of the broadcast, an ad told viewers that the Abbott Elementary star would be interviewed on the late night show, as users poured their frustrations out on social media that the teaser gave away who would eventually win.

Despite the spoiler, the game was still tense: in the Double Jeopardy and Triple Jeopardy rounds, the actress was way behind her competitors.

“I was up with those guys at the beginning, but then I fell behind because my buzzer thumb was just not working. I knew all the classic composers, I knew every one, I just couldn’t get in. So I was behind. One of them was gonna win, absolutely, I had no chance,” she explained on Kimmel.

