Dakota Johnson References Her Viral Fake Love of Limes in 'Saturday Night Live' Promo - Video

Dakota Johnson is referencing a hilarious 2020 moment in a new promo clip for her upcoming Saturday Night Live hosting gig.

The 34-year-old Madame Web actress is set to host SNL on January 27.

The trailer pokes fun at her relationship with limes – she fibbed about loving them during a March 2020 Architectural Digest house tour.

In the promo video, Dakota discovers a bowl of limes and deadpans, “Oh, I love limes.” SNL‘s Instagram caption for the post is also, “love limes.”

For her Architectural Digest video a few years ago, the actress showed off a bowl of limes and claimed, “I love limes, I love them. They’re great. I love them so much and I like to present them like this in my house.”

Then, during a January 2021 episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Dakota revealed she was lying. “I’m mildly allergic to limes and honeydew melon,” she said.

She added, “I actually didn’t even know they were in there. I was giving the tour and went into the kitchen and it was set dressing. It was hard to just ignore them, so I just lied… I went the full opposite direction.”

Dakota recently reacted to the headlines about her needing 14 hours of sleep.