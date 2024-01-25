Dorinda Medley Weighs in on Heather Gay's Black Eye Explanation: 'Something Is Not Tracking'

Dorinda Medley is giving her opinion on Heather Gay‘s black eye explanation.

During a live episode of SiriusXM’s Make It Nice with Dorinda Medley, the Real Housewives of New York City star revealed her thoughts on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s black eye explanation from part three of the RHOSLC reunion.

“I actually talked to my friend who’s a doctor. If you look at the first day of her filming, she already had the semblance of a black eye starting. She sent this to me. I’m gonna read it to you,” she began.

“‘You know, blood doesn’t congeal that fast. This happened during the night, the night before, so we’re talking about six hours later that she has this black eye and if you look at her in the first episode, she has something already around her eye.’ I don’t think it happened at all there. Dare I say that? I think there’s still a story,” she continued.

“I think this was an opportunity to know that Monica was gonna be the villain and then this big reveal, even though Jen I guess can have a voice. She’s kind of not there. Not that she should. What she did was terrible because up until the night before Jen was convicted, she was still rallying on her side. She didn’t seem that afraid. There’s a rat. There’s something that’s not sitting with me, and this doctor said to me, ‘Whenever you get a bruise, it takes one to two full days for the blood to congeal and start showing up.’ So, I don’t know if we even have the truth yet, but something is not tracking.”

During the reunion, Heather confessed the details of the incident were blurry, but it occurred after a night partying on the cast’s trip to San Diego.

“Honestly, it was a lot of drinking, and the next morning, I woke up with the black eye; I knew I’d gotten it from Jen,” she recalled, adding she didn’t know how it happened but believed her former friend was responsible.

“I didn’t know how, but I knew I’d gotten it from Jen. She was the first person I texted; she came in the room, she said, ‘Did I give that to you?’ I said, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll cover,’” she said.

Heather first claimed in the finale that Jen was the one who gave her the infamous black eye, and Jen threatened legal action.