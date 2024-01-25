Drew Barrymore Can't Stop Crying After Reuniting With Very Special Costar From 1994's 'Bad Girls'

Drew Barrymore is getting choked up after reuniting with a costar from three decades ago!

During a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 48-year-old actress and talk show host chatted with her Bad Girls costars, Andie MacDowell and Mary Stuart Masterson.

Little did she know, they had another surprise for her: Dermot Mulroney, who also starred in the Western film.

“Oh, another? Wait, what?” Drew said, confused when someone else seemed to be arriving. When it was Dermot who walked out (in Western attire for good measure), they both began to shed tears.

“I’m so happy to see you, I might cry,” Dermot said – and he definitely did.

“Oh my God, Dermot, I just was watching you in Anyone but You — which I love, by the way, it’s such a good movie,” Drew said between sobs.

She added, “You were so good to me. I really was like a lost 17 year old. I know I was having so much fun but like I didn’t know how to take care of myself and you took such good care of me. You were so good to me and protected me.”

Drew recently got emotional rewatching her movie The Wedding Singer and had a special message for her costar and friend, Adam Sandler.

Watch Drew Barrymore reunite with Dermot Mulroney here!

