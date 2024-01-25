Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Display PDA in New Photos During London Vacation

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are displaying their relationship in the public eye for the first time.

The 28-year-old model and 49-year-old actor have been sparking romance rumors since late 2023 and have been seen out together a few times over the months.

However, they were only just caught sharing their first public display of affection!

Keep reading to find out more…

Page Six obtained photos of Gigi and Bradley sweetly holding hands during a walk on Thursday (January 25) in London, England.

In the new pictures, Gigi and Bradley have their hands firmly clasped while exploring the city.

Gigi looked chic in a pair of tan pants with a bomber jacket, while Bradley opted for a pair of camo cargo pants, which he paired with sneakers, a pea coat and a blue beanie. Both stars wore sunglasses.

The couple was spotted at a New York City airport earlier this week, and Bradley attended a professional event in the city on Wednesday.

So far, neither star has confirmed that they are in a relationship. However, recent reports have shed light on where they stand.