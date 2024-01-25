Madonna's Team Responds to Lawsuit Over Late Start at Concert

Madonna‘s team are hitting back at a new lawsuit filed against her amid her Celebration Tour.

The 65-year-old Queen of Pop was sued by two New York City concert-goers after starting one of her December shows more than two hours later than the advertised time.

Her team revealed why the show in question started late and explained how they felt about the allegations made in the lawsuit.

“Madonna‘s just completed, sold out 2023 Celebration Tour in Europe received rave reviews,” Madonna Management and Live Nation told ET in a joint statement. “The shows opened in North America at Barclays in Brooklyn as planned, with the exception of a technical issue December 13th during soundcheck.”

They continued, adding, “This caused a delay that was well documented in press reports at the time. We intend to defend this case vigorously.”

The legend herself has not directly responded to the lawsuit. However, she has previously seemingly alluded to starting some of her shows behind schedule by saying, “A queen is never late.”

Some fellow celebrities disagreed with her, though.