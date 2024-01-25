Netflix's 'The Recruit' Season 2 Casting News: 9 Actors Returning,10 Sign On & the Fate of 2 Still Unclear

Noah Centineo has officially embarked on another dangerous adventure as Owen Hendricks in The Recruit, and the cast has been unveiled.

The thriller premiered its first season in December 2022 and was renewed for another season in early 2023.

Here’s a synopsis: The show centers on Owen Hendricks, (Noah Centineo), a new hire on the CIA’s legal team who finds himself involved in a shocking mission after turning up a threatening letter from an imprisoned former CIA asset with a rocky past and questionable morals. Along the way, he has to question who he can trust while his own loyalties are tested at every turn.

Not much is known about the second season just yet. However, Netflix recently confirmed that Owen was set for “a life-threatening espionage situation in South Korea.”

Filming began in Vancouver, Canada in late January, and will continue in Seoul, South Korea in the coming months.

With the new season in the works, we officially have casting news! Ten actors joined the cast, and nine stars have been confirmed as returning. The fate of two others hangs in the fate, and at least one actor is extremely unlikely to be back.

Scroll through the gallery to see who is expected to return for the second season of The Recruit…