Once Upon a Time's Snow White, Ginnifer Goodwin, Reacts to Updated Story in Disney's Live-Action Movie

Ginnifer Goodwin played the role of Snow White on the ABC series Once Upon a Time for seven seasons and now she’s weighing in on Disney’s upcoming live-action remake.

Rachel Zegler is playing the iconic character in Disney’s upcoming film, which will be released in March 2025. The first look at Rachel with the seven dwarfs was recently released!

There has been plenty of controversy over the movie, especially when a group of diverse actors were spotted playing the dwarfs. But it appears those actors aren’t really playing the roles.

So, what does Ginnifer think of the movie?

“I mean, I can’t weigh in on what they’re doing over there. I think Disney has proven they generally know what they’re doing,” she told TMZ.

Ginnifer was then asked if a Snow White story can exist with very little Prince Charming.

She replied, “I mean, I’m the wrong person to ask because I married my Prince Charming, so I’m all about the Prince Charming. But, Hollywood knows better than I do how to make a movie.”

“I can’t wait to see it to be honest. I am a Disney-phile, I am a big fan of Snow White, and I have full faith that they’ll make it work,” she concluded.

Rachel has responded to backlash surrounding her casting in the movie.