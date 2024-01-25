Stassi Schroeder Explains Why She Turned Down 'Vanderpump Rules' Spinoff 'The Valley'

Stassi Schroeder is explaining why she declined an appearance on a new Bravo show.

Days after the network announced The Valley, a spinoff of Vanderpump Rules, the 35-year-old former cast member revealed why she will not appear on the new installment.

“First of all, I was very excited about it [the spinoff]. But then I was like, ‘Where the f**k is Stassi?’ and then I was mad at Bravo, you know, just like secretly mad at Bravo that they didn’t have you and Beau on,” Jeff Lewis said on SiriusXM.

“It’s not Bravo’s fault,” she clarified.

“Once this idea was brought up and they were like, ‘OK, we’re going to film a sizzle with all the people that would be on it, will you be on it and film this sizzle?,’ every fiber of my being voted no,” she said.

“It’s a lot of different reasons. First of all, it wouldn’t be a reflection of what my reality is.”

“Because I’m not friends with any — you know, it’s just not my group of friends. I’m friendly with some of them, I’m acquaintances with some of them — and some of the new ones too that I think are lovely. But it’s not my crew,” she went on to say.

The spinoff is set to “follow a group of tight-knit friends, who are trading in their glamorous West Hollywood lives and swapping bottle service for baby bottles as they adapt to the next chapter of their fun-loving lifestyle in The Valley.”

Stassi was fired from Vanderpump Rules in June 2020 alongside Kristen Doute, who will star on The Valley. At the time, past racist actions against former their co-star, Faith Stowers, resurfaced online, causing backlash.

“I don’t want to. I don’t want to have to go and do things that I normally wouldn’t do,” she said. “I don’t want to disrupt the life that I have right now because I really like my life right now.”

