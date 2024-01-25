Thu, 25 January 2024 at 12:12 pm
Super Bowl 2024 Performers List Confirmed: 'National Anthem' Performer, 'America the Beautiful' Singer & More Revealed!
We have an update to the performers list for the 2024 Super Bowl!
We now know who will be singing the National Anthem, “America the Beautiful,” “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” DJ’ing inside the Las Vegas stadium, and more!
Keep reading to see the full celebrity lineup for the 2024 Super Bowl…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: 2024 Super Bowl, 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, Super Bowl, Tiesto, Usher