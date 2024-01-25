Sydney Sweeney Talks Her 'Madame Web' Costume, Rom-Coms & a Truly Gross 'Euphoria' Scene
Sydney Sweeney opened up about some of her biggest projects while sampling spicy wings on the new episode of Hot Ones.
The 26-year-old actress has a box office hit on her hands after starring in the new rom-com Anyone But You with Glen Powell. She touched on the qualities that a movie needs to be a true success in the genre and also revealed which rom-com she considers to be the all-time best.
On the topic of her new superhero movie, Sydney discussed getting into her Spider-Woman costume for the first time.
She even opened up about her breakout role in Euphoria and revealed the mechanics behind a truly gross scene that she filmed.
Scroll through the slideshow for the biggest takeaways from Sydney Sweeney’s Hot Ones interview…