Top Gun's Lewis Pullman Is Reportedly 'Top Choice' to Replace Steven Yeun in Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' Movie

Lewis Pullman might be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

The 30-year-old actor, best known for his work in Top Gun: Maverick and the Apple TV+ series Lessons in Chemistry, is in talks for a role in the upcoming movie Thunderbolts.

Steven Yeun was set to join the movie, but had to drop out due to a scheduling conflict. Now, his role is up for grabs!

THR reports that Lewis is now the “top choice” for Steven‘s mystery role and that he already has an offer from Marvel.

Steven still wants to be in the Marvel universe one day!

“I probably pissed off too many people leaving, so I’m just gonna say, ‘Thank you for having me.’ I have some ideas. But I heard if you put it out there, you’ll never get it, so I’ll keep it close to my chest,” he told Variety.

Thunderbolts, which will follow a team of anti-heroes on a mission together, is set to star Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost and Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster.