Thu, 25 January 2024 at 10:03 pm

Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Explains Why She'll No Longer Date Athletes, Reveals What Attracts Her

Kayla Nicole never wants to be a sports WAG again.

The 32-year-old model is opening up about her future dating life after previously dating Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce, who is now in a relationship with Taylor Swift.

Kayla said in a new interview that she has no interest in dating athletes again.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I’ll never say never, but I fully, wholeheartedly believe that I am out of the athlete stage,” Kayla said on the Behind the Likes podcast.

“I do think that I am attracted to men in positions of power and I also think that those types of men are attracted to me,” she added. “I would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer so that we can go to the sporting events. Let date night be courtside at the Laker game, that’s my kind of guy.”

In response to getting to attend sporting events as a WAG, Kayla said, “I did that—it was fun. I’m good.”

Travis and Kayla have addressed a big rumor that spread about him after their split.

Take a look through Travis‘ dating history to see all of his exes!
Photos: Getty
