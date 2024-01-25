Ukraine Slams HBO for Hiring Pro-Russia Actor Miloš Biković for 'The White Lotus' Season 3

Ukraine is not happy with HBO for hiring Serbian actor Miloš Biković for season three of The White Lotus.

The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs put out a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) calling out the hiring.

Keep reading to find out more…

The tweet from Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs read, “Miloš Biković, Serbian actor who has been supporting Russia since the start of the full-scale invasion, is now set to star in HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3 @HBO, is it all right for you to work with a person who supports genocide & violates international law?”

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Biković apparently posted a poll on social media sharing that there was higher trust in Russia’s Vladimir Putin than Ukraine’s leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In 2018, he was given an award by Putin: the Pushkin medal, which is given out to people who help advance the culture of Russia.

He was also granted citizenship in Russia in 2021.

Find out everyone who has been cast in The White Lotus‘ third season.