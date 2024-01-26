Top Stories
Fri, 26 January 2024 at 1:20 am

Emma Stone Rocks a Power Suit in First Appearance Since Earning 4th & 5th Oscar Nominations!

Emma Stone Rocks a Power Suit in First Appearance Since Earning 4th & 5th Oscar Nominations!

Emma Stone is stepping out for her first appearance since the Oscar nominations!

The 35-year-old actress attended a career retrospective from the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations series on Thursday (January 25) in New York City.

Emma just earned her fourth and fifth Oscar nominations this week. She’s nominated for both Best Actress and Best Picture for her work on Poor Things.

Emma previously won Best Actress for La La Land back in 2017 and she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in 2015 for Birdman and in 2019 for The Favourite.

You’ve gotta see what Jeopardy host Ken Jennings said in response to Emma‘s revelation that she applies to be a contestant on the show every year.

FYI: Emma is wearing a Magda Butrym blazer and pants.

Browse through the gallery for 15+ photos of Emma Stone at the career retrospective event…
Photos: Getty
