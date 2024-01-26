Irina Shayk Goes for Morning Walk with Her Puppy in NYC

Irina Shayk is stepping out in style.

The 38-year-old model looked super chic as she carried her dog around for a morning walk on Thursday (January 25) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Irina Shayk

For her morning outing, Irina wore a long black trench coat over a black turtleneck paired with black boots and sunglasses.

Earlier this month, and Irina and and Tom Brady were spotted getting cozy on a quiet dinner date in NYC.

Last month, the two were seen spending time together as they were both in Miami for Art Basel. Back in October, the football legend and the model called it quits after four months of dating.

In a recent interview, Irina shared some rare comments on co-parenting 6-year-old daughter Lea with ex Bradley Cooper.