Fri, 26 January 2024 at 4:57 pm

Loren Allred Stuns with 'Over the Rainbow' Performance on 'AGT' Semi-Finals, Mel B Gets Booed for Her Criticism

Loren Allred Stuns with 'Over the Rainbow' Performance on 'AGT' Semi-Finals, Mel B Gets Booed for Her Criticism

Loren Allred has made it to the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League and NBC has already released her performance!

The acclaimed performer, who you likely know for singing “Never Enough” in the movie The Greatest Showman, is currently a contestant on Simon Cowell‘s team for the fantasy league edition of AGT.

Loren performed “Over the Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz for her semi-finals performance and got a standing ovation from the judges, but Mel B had some criticism that elicited boos from the audience.

Mel B started with praise, saying, “You have a voice that is just to die for, literally.”

She then added, “You could sing absolutely anything, which is actually my point, because if I was your mentor, I would’ve chosen a different song because you could’ve had everybody in this audience crying.”

Simon threw shade at Mel B by responding, “What? Like, ‘Wannabe’?” He’s obviously referencing her famous Spice Girls hit song!

