New Details About Brie Larson & Benjamin Styer's Relationship, Including How Long It's Been Going On

An insider is speaking out about Brie Larson‘s love life after she sparked new relationship rumors.

Earlier this week the 34-year-old actress was spotted catching a play in Pasadena, California with painter Benjamin Styer.

Since then, someone close to the star has provided an update. They revealed additional details about the duo and teased how long they’ve been together.

Speaking to People, a source said that the relationship is “newish.” They “arrived and left together” for their date. However, the source added that the pair “met up with friends and hung out in a group.”

“Brie looked happy,” they said. “Her relationship with Benjamin is newish. They were affectionate and cute.”

The actress’ team has not commented on the relationship buzz.

She previously dated Elijah Allan-Blitz for three years, but they split in early 2023.

We’ll update you as we learn more about the potential new couple.

