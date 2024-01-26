Queen Camilla Shares Health Update on King Charles Following Surgery for Enlarged Prostate

King Charles is recovering after he underwent a procedure for an enlarged prostate.

On Friday (January 26), Buckingham Palace confirmed that the 75-year-old King of England had checked into the London Clinic for his scheduled procedure.

“The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment,” the Palace shared in a statement, via People. “His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness.”

Several hours after the surgery, King Charles‘ wife Queen Camilla was seen leaving the hospital where she shared an update on how he’s doing.

Keep reading to find out more…

“He’s fine, thank you,” Queen Camilla, 76, told well-wishers outside of the hospital as she headed to her car, according to ITV’s Chris Ship.

King Charles is in the same hospital where his daughter-in-law Princess Catherine is recovering from abdominal surgery.

Last week, Buckingham Palace announced that King Charles would have a “corrective procedure” to treat an enlarged prostate and that the condition was benign.

You can find out more about Princess Catherine‘s surgery here.