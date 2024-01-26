Top Stories
Fri, 26 January 2024 at 10:45 am

Richest 'Stranger Things' Cast Members Ranked From Lowest to Highest (& the Wealthiest is Worth $14 Million!)

Richest 'Stranger Things' Cast Members Ranked From Lowest to Highest (& the Wealthiest is Worth $14 Million!)

The countdown to the return of Stranger Things is on!

The hit Netflix series first debuted over seven years ago in 2016 and became an instant hit with both fans and critics. The show has won countless awards including 12 Emmys, four Golden Globes, and four Grammy awards.

The cast recently reunited to begin production on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

Outside of the show, the cast has gone on to achieve incredible things in their own careers, and have amassed an impressive amount of money.

We’ve now gathered all of the main cast members of Stranger Things, and ranked them from lowest to highest estimated net worth.

Click through the slideshow to find out who the richest Stranger Things cast member is…

Photos: Getty Images
