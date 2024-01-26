Robert Downey Jr. Says Winning His First Oscar in 1993 Would Have Been the 'Worst' Thing For Him

Robert Downey Jr. opened up about losing at the Academy Awards.

The 58-year-old Iron Man actor was nominated for the first time back in 1993, when he was up for Best Actor for his work on Chaplin. The award went to Al Pacino for Scent of a Woman instead.

Since then, Robert has been nominated for two more awards at the Oscars, including a nod in the Best Actor category for his work on Oppenheimer.

We’ll have to wait a bit longer to see if he takes home his first Oscar at the 2024 ceremony. However, during a recent interview he explained why he wasn’t upset to have lost at his first ceremony. He even explained that winning that award would have been the “worst” thing to happen to him.

Read more about Robert Downey Jr.’s first Oscars loss…

While appearing on The View, cohost Joy Behar asked him why he felt that winning would have been so detrimental to him.

“I was young and crazy,” Robert explained. “It would have put me under the impression that I was on the right track.”

If you were unaware, Robert struggled with addiction and got into some trouble with the law in the early days of his career. He has previously opened up about being introduced to drugs at a very young age.

See the full list of nominations for the 2024 Oscars.

Check out Robert Downey Jr.’s interview below…