Taylor Swift Fake AI Explicit Images: White House Responds to Alarming Photos

Important people are speaking out against the creation of fake A.I.-generated images of Taylor Swift.

Fake sexually explicit photos of Taylor are spreading around social media right now and they were created using A.I.

The photos have promoted responses from SAG-AFTRA and from White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

SAG-AFTRA released a statement saying, “The sexually explicit, A.I.-generated images depicting Taylor Swift are upsetting, harmful, and deeply concerning. The development and dissemination of fake images — especially those of a lewd nature — without someone’s consent must be made illegal. As a society, we have it in our power to control these technologies, but we must act now before it is too late. SAG-AFTRA continues to support legislation by Congressman Joe Morelle, the Preventing Deepfakes of Intimate Images Act, to make sure we stop exploitation of this nature from happening again. We support Taylor, and women everywhere who are the victims of this kind of theft of their privacy and right to autonomy.”

Jean-Pierre encourages Congress to move forward with legislation against deepfake images that are sexually explicit.

“We are alarmed by the reports of the…circulation of images that you just laid out – of false images to be more exact, and it is alarming,” she said (via ABC News). “While social media companies make their own independent decisions about content management, we believe they have an important role to play in enforcing their own rules to prevent the spread of misinformation, and non-consensual, intimate imagery of real people.”

“Congress should take – should take legislative action,” she added.

Reports surfaced a couple years ago that a famous actor sold their likeness to a deepfake company, but those rumors were debunked.