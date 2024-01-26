Top Stories
Sofia Vergara Reveals New Dating Rule Following Divorce from Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara Reveals New Dating Rule Following Divorce from Joe Manganiello

Milo Ventimiglia Shares Rare Comments on Marriage to Jarah Mariano, Sends Message to Heartbroken Fans

Milo Ventimiglia Shares Rare Comments on Marriage to Jarah Mariano, Sends Message to Heartbroken Fans

Queen Camilla Shares Health Update on King Charles Following Surgery for Enlarged Prostate

Queen Camilla Shares Health Update on King Charles Following Surgery for Enlarged Prostate

'House of the Dragon' Season 2: HBO Confirms Cast, Three Popular Actors Left Off List as Expected

'House of the Dragon' Season 2: HBO Confirms Cast, Three Popular Actors Left Off List as Expected

'The Traitors' Couple Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Spotted at Dinner in Miami Amid Peacock Show's Success

'The Traitors' Couple Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Spotted at Dinner in Miami Amid Peacock Show's Success

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are stepping out amid the success of their reality competition series The Traitors!

The 49-year-old former Real Housewives star and the 33-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted holding hands while getting dinner at celebrity hot spot Sushi | Bar Miami Beach on Thursday (January 25) in Florida.

Peacock just announced that The Traitors is “the #1 unscripted series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms” for the past week.

In the show, which is airing its second season, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

So, are Larsa and Marcus still in the game? They’re the first couple to play the game together!

SPOILER ALERTMarcus was murdered by the traitors in episode three and Larsa got banished by the cast in episode four.

Photos: Ryan Troy
