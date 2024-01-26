Top Stories
Sofia Vergara Reveals New Dating Rule Following Divorce from Joe Manganiello

Milo Ventimiglia Shares Rare Comments on Marriage to Jarah Mariano, Sends Message to Heartbroken Fans

Queen Camilla Shares Health Update on King Charles Following Surgery for Enlarged Prostate

'House of the Dragon' Season 2: HBO Confirms Cast, Three Popular Actors Left Off List as Expected

Zendaya Addresses 'Dune 3' & Reveals If She'd Return for Another Movie

Zendaya opened up about her future in the Dune franchise.

The 27-year-old Euphoria star made her debut alongside Timothee Chalamet in the first movie in the fantasy series in 2021. She’s returning for Dune: Part Two, out later this year.

During a recent interview, she was asked if she’d be interested in working on more projects in the universe. If you were unaware, the movies are based on a collection of books by author Frank Herbert, and there is already talk about a third movie based on the book Dune Messiah, in which Zendaya‘s character plays a role.

Is she interested?

Read more about Zendaya’s future in Dune…

“Would we be down? I mean of course,” she told Fandango during an interview. “Any time Denis [Villeneuve, director] calls, it’s a yes from me. I’m excited to see what happens. I started Messiah, and I was like, ‘Woah, we’re shooting the first movie. Let me just go back to the first one.’ It’s so much to take in. And I think there’s no better hands with better care and love for it than him.”

Zendaya added that she wasn’t sure when any news would come out about a third movie.

“Whenever he is ready. I know he’s a perfectionist in many ways and doesn’t want to share things unless he’s fully ready to do that. So [I'm] respecting that and waiting until he’s ready,” she said about Denis.

Dune: Part Two premieres in theaters on March 1. Watch the trailer and find out who is in the cast.

If you missed it, Zendaya recently debuted a new look, and her boyfriend Tom Holland had a lot of thoughts about it!
