Zendaya Addresses 'Dune 3' & Reveals If She'd Return for Another Movie

Zendaya opened up about her future in the Dune franchise.

The 27-year-old Euphoria star made her debut alongside Timothee Chalamet in the first movie in the fantasy series in 2021. She’s returning for Dune: Part Two, out later this year.

During a recent interview, she was asked if she’d be interested in working on more projects in the universe. If you were unaware, the movies are based on a collection of books by author Frank Herbert, and there is already talk about a third movie based on the book Dune Messiah, in which Zendaya‘s character plays a role.

Is she interested?

“Would we be down? I mean of course,” she told Fandango during an interview. “Any time Denis [Villeneuve, director] calls, it’s a yes from me. I’m excited to see what happens. I started Messiah, and I was like, ‘Woah, we’re shooting the first movie. Let me just go back to the first one.’ It’s so much to take in. And I think there’s no better hands with better care and love for it than him.”

Zendaya added that she wasn’t sure when any news would come out about a third movie.

“Whenever he is ready. I know he’s a perfectionist in many ways and doesn’t want to share things unless he’s fully ready to do that. So [I'm] respecting that and waiting until he’s ready,” she said about Denis.

Dune: Part Two premieres in theaters on March 1. Watch the trailer and find out who is in the cast.

