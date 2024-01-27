Bryce Dallas Howard Reveals the Quirky Ways Taylor Swift Inspired Her Character in 'Argylle'

Believe it or not, Taylor Swift actually did have a hand in Argylle!

Although the Swiftie rumors of Taylor writing the film have been debunked, Bryce Dallas Howard revealed how the “Red” songstress partially inspired her character.

In Argylle, Bryce plays Elly Conway, who, according to the the movie’s official synopsis, is “the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books – which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate – begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past.”

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the 42-year-old actress addressed Taylor‘s impact on the making of Argylle.

“We can’t pretend she was involved,” Bryce said, per People. “The reality is she was in many ways a great inspiration.”

The Jurassic World Dominion star continued by describing the facets of Taylor that inspired Elly in the film.

“She is a cat lady. She’s got this awesome backpack with a cat in [it] that she walks around with. She loves a good argyle sweater, and there is a sort of unapologetic dorkiness about her,” she explained.

Bryce concluded, “That’s a little bit like what my character is like.”

