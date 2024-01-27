Top Stories
'The Boys' Star Erin Moriarty Slams Megyn Kelly for Claims That She's Had Plastic Surgery

'The Boys' Star Erin Moriarty Slams Megyn Kelly for Claims That She's Had Plastic Surgery

Sofia Vergara Reveals New Dating Rule Following Divorce from Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara Reveals New Dating Rule Following Divorce from Joe Manganiello

'Wizards of Waverly Place' Revival Cast: 4 Actors Returning, 3 New Stars Join, 1 Original Cast Member Not Asked Back

'Wizards of Waverly Place' Revival Cast: 4 Actors Returning, 3 New Stars Join, 1 Original Cast Member Not Asked Back

Sat, 27 January 2024 at 1:40 pm

Dakota Johnson Heads Out in NYC Ahead of 'Saturday Night Live' Hosting Gig

Dakota Johnson Heads Out in NYC Ahead of 'Saturday Night Live' Hosting Gig

Dakota Johnson is getting ready for her big night!

The 34-year-old Madame Web actress flashed a smirk as she left her hotel and headed to the Saturday Night Live studios on Saturday afternoon (January 27) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

For her outing, Dakota bundled up in a tan furry coat paired with sunglasses and black boots.

Dakota will be hosting SNL for the second time tonight starting at 11:30pm ET on NBC with musical guest Justin Timberlake.

In a promo for her hosting gig, Dakota poked fun at her viral, and fake, love of limes.

Madame Web – which also stars Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Emma Roberts – hits theaters on February 14 – check out the latest trailer here!
Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson heads to the snl studios 01
dakota johnson heads to the snl studios 02
dakota johnson heads to the snl studios 03
dakota johnson heads to the snl studios 04
dakota johnson heads to the snl studios 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Dakota Johnson