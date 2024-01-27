Dakota Johnson Heads Out in NYC Ahead of 'Saturday Night Live' Hosting Gig
Dakota Johnson is getting ready for her big night!
The 34-year-old Madame Web actress flashed a smirk as she left her hotel and headed to the Saturday Night Live studios on Saturday afternoon (January 27) in New York City.
For her outing, Dakota bundled up in a tan furry coat paired with sunglasses and black boots.
Dakota will be hosting SNL for the second time tonight starting at 11:30pm ET on NBC with musical guest Justin Timberlake.
In a promo for her hosting gig, Dakota poked fun at her viral, and fake, love of limes.
Madame Web – which also stars Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, and Emma Roberts – hits theaters on February 14 – check out the latest trailer here!