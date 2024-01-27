Dakota Johnson Reveals Why Filming 'Madame Web' Was 'Psychotic' & Talks Wild Stunts

Dakota Johnson is sharing details about filming Madame Web!

The 34-year-old actress stars as Cassandra Webb in the upcoming superhero movie, which is different from Spider-Man but set in the same universe.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dakota explained why filming the movie was “psychotic” and dished on doing her own stunts.

Keep reading to find out what she said…

Working with a blue screen for CGI effects was totally new territory for the actress.

“I’ve never really done a movie where you are on a blue screen, and there’s fake explosions going off, and someone’s going, ‘Explosion!’ and you act like there’s an explosion,” she said. “That to me was absolutely psychotic. I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is going to be good at all! I hope that I did an OK job!’”

Dakota noted that she trusted the director, S.J. Clarkson. “She works so hard, and she has not taken her eyes off this movie since we started,” she told EW.

The actress discovered a new talent while filming: stunt driving.

“I’m really good at it, it seems!” she said. “I mean, I can do some really wild things with a car. I drove an ambulance. I drove a taxicab. I drove everything in the movie — except for flying through the air and out of a building. But other than that, I’m like, ‘Watch out, Tom Cruise.’”

Madame Web will hit theaters on February 14.

