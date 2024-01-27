Donna Kelce Reveals What She Thinks Sons Travis Kelce & Jason Kelce's Retirements Will Look Like

Donna Kelce is opening up about her NFL star sons, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, retiring in the future.

Currently, Travis is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Jason is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

During a new interview with People, Donna explained her vision for their retirements and shared that they’ll likely always be involved in football somehow.

Donna told the magazine she “can’t believe that they wouldn’t be in the future involved with football in some capacity because they love it so much.”

She continued, “They love the people and they love the coaches. They just love the whole aspect about it.”

“Anything they want to do, I truly believe they could do,” Donna added. “I’ve seen it over and over again. They are just very tenacious, very much, ‘I’m going to see this through.’ They just never give up. They just keep moving on.”

She recently responded to a rumor that Travis will star in action movies.