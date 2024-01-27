Ed Kelce Talks Meeting Taylor Swift for the First Time, Says He Didn't Recognize Her

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are two of the most recognizable stars on the planet, but that doesn’t mean everyone recognizes them.

In fact, Travis‘ dad Ed recently reflected on the first time that he met the “Shake It Off” singer, and he had no idea who she was!

“When Travis has a lot of friends coming into town to the game, everyone meets at his house, although he’s not there,” Ed explained during an interview on Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan (via Billboard).

That’s how he met his son’s girlfriend.

“Taylor walks in with a security guy, and I look at her, and I say [to my girlfriend], ‘Oh my god, I know this kid, but I don’t know what her name is.’ Jeez, you know, like a real idiot. And [my girlfriend] says, ‘You don’t know her? This is Taylor Swift, you idiot.’”

This isn’t the first time that Ed has discussed his first experience with Taylor. He previously revealed something that really surprised him about her (after he realized who she was).

