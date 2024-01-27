Gypsy Rose Blanchard Debuts a New Hairstyle While Celebrating a Reinvention

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is switching up her look!

The 32-year-old took to social media on Saturday night (January 27) to reveal that she had changed up her hairstyle. In the process of showing off her new look, she opened up about reinvention and the joy of self-expression.

In a post on Instagram, Gypsy revealed that she’d cut off several inches of her hair. She shared a selfie showing off the new style, which is now just over shoulder-length.

Gypsy also posted a photo of the hair that had been taken off.

“It’s never too late to start reinventing yourself, even if it is something subtle like a new hairstyle,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “To All the girls, boys, and non binary…Enjoy life, express yourself in whatever creative ways that may you happy. Life is too short to hide your beauty let the world see you shine.”

We think that she looks great, and fans in the comments section agreed. They also praised her for the inclusive language.

Earlier this week we learned that Gypsy and her husband Ryan Scott Anderson had expanded their family.

Gypsy also opened up about her presence on social media since being released from prison in late 2023.

