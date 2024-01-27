Top Stories
'The Boys' Star Erin Moriarty Slams Megyn Kelly for Claims That She's Had Plastic Surgery

Sofia Vergara Reveals New Dating Rule Following Divorce from Joe Manganiello

'Wizards of Waverly Place' Revival Cast: 4 Actors Returning, 3 New Stars Join, 1 Original Cast Member Not Asked Back

Sat, 27 January 2024 at 10:37 am

Jay Leno Files for Conservatorship Over Wife Mavis Following Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Jay Leno has filed for a conversatorship over his wife Mavis.

On Friday (January 26), it was revealed that the 73-year-old former late-night talk show host filed the court documents to become the conservator of his 77-year-old wife’s estate following her Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis, TMZ reports.

As of right now, it’s unclear when Mavis was first diagnosed with the brain disorder or how far her symptoms have progressed.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease that starts with memory loss and is the most common type of dementia.

Jay and Mavis first met back in the ’70s after he performed at a comedy club in Los Angeles before marrying in 1980. They don’t have any children.

There will be a hearing for the conservatorship on April 9.

