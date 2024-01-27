Jay Leno Files for Conservatorship Over Wife Mavis Following Alzheimer's Diagnosis

Jay Leno has filed for a conversatorship over his wife Mavis.

On Friday (January 26), it was revealed that the 73-year-old former late-night talk show host filed the court documents to become the conservator of his 77-year-old wife’s estate following her Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis, TMZ reports.

As of right now, it’s unclear when Mavis was first diagnosed with the brain disorder or how far her symptoms have progressed.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease that starts with memory loss and is the most common type of dementia.

Jay and Mavis first met back in the ’70s after he performed at a comedy club in Los Angeles before marrying in 1980. They don’t have any children.

There will be a hearing for the conservatorship on April 9.

